President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession

U.S. service members load the remains of former President Jimmy Carter into a hearse during at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Ga. Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Patrick A. Albright)