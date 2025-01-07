Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession

    President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Samuel Dreher 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The family and friends of former President Jimmy Carter prepare for departure during Carter's dignified transfer at Fort Moore, Ga., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Dreher)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 21:49
    Photo ID: 8825664
    VIRIN: 250109-D-VK567-1005
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 20.13 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    SF39

