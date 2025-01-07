President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family and friends of former President Jimmy Carter prepare for departure during Carter's dignified transfer at Fort Moore, Ga., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Dreher)