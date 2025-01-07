Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Walker 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) - Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ashley Briggs, of Lake Elsinore, Calif., left, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Amberly Driscoll, of San Diego, treat a simulated casualty during tactical combat casualty care training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 9, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 20:44
    Photo ID: 8825657
    VIRIN: 250109-N-FH842-1346
    Resolution: 2388x2784
    Size: 943.07 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea
    USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

