USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) - Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amiel Gelera, of Sacramento, adds toppings to cake slices in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 9, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)