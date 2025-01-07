USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) - Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mason Carpenter, of Ashe County, N.C., left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jacob McCary, of Seattle, participate in a Visit Board Search and Seizure drill in the hangar bay aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 9, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)