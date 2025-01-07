Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral Service for President Jimmy Carter

    State Funeral Service for President Jimmy Carter

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S service members with the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 19:59
    Photo ID: 8825642
    VIRIN: 250109-D-AR102-1823
    Resolution: 7344x4896
    Size: 38.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    JTF-NCR
    SF39

