FEMA Administrator and U.S. Fire Administrator Receive Briefing from Local Officials

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell receive a briefing from local officials about the ongoing response efforts to the multiple wildfires impacting the area.
|01.09.2025
|01.09.2025 18:31
|8825614
|250109-O-AH964-6444
|1024x683
|410.46 KB
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
