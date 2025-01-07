Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Administrator Meets California Governor During Wildfire Response [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA Administrator Meets California Governor During Wildfire Response

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Los Angeles County, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Adimistrator Deanne Criswell meets with Governor Gavin Newsom. Criswill arrived in California to survey the damage and coordinate the federal response.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 18:31
    Photo ID: 8825613
    VIRIN: 250109-O-AH964-3905
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 425.84 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Meets California Governor During Wildfire Response [Image 5 of 5], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Administrator Arrives in California
    FEMA Administrator and U.S. Fire Administrator Receive Briefing from Local Officials
    FEMA Administrator Meets California Governor During Wildfire Response
    FEMA Administrator and U.S. Fire Administrator Receive Briefing from Local Officials
    FEMA Administrator and U.S. Fire Administrator Receive Briefing from Local Officials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download