FEMA Administrator Meets California Governor During Wildfire Response

Los Angeles County, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Adimistrator Deanne Criswell meets with Governor Gavin Newsom. Criswill arrived in California to survey the damage and coordinate the federal response.
|01.08.2025
|01.09.2025 18:31
|8825613
|250109-O-AH964-3905
|1024x683
|425.84 KB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
