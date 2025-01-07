Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator Arrives in California [Image 1 of 5]

    FEMA Administrator Arrives in California

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Los Angeles County, Calif. (Jan. 9th, 2025) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell arrives in California to survey the damage from the wildfires and coordinate the federal response. Criswell is joined by Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton and Federal Coordinating Officer Curtis Brown.

    CAWildfires25

