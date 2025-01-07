Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review January 09, 2025

    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review January 09, 2025

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250109-N-LN782-1473 (Jan. 09, 2025) The recruit drill team performs during U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Jan. 09, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Graduation
    Recruits
    US Navy
    Pass in Review

