Recruit Training Command Pass in Review January 09, 2025

250109-N-LN782-1372 (Jan. 09, 2025) Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, inspects the Honor Guard during U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Jan. 09, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)