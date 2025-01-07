Recruit Training Command Pass in Review January 09, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-N-LN782-1283 (Jan. 09, 2025) A graduating Sailor stands at parade rest with a division flag during U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Jan. 09, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)