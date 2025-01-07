Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Laurens County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

One of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contracted grinders converting tree debris into mulch at the Laurens County, Georgia temporary debris reduction sites.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.