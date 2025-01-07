Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Laurens County, Georgia. [Image 1 of 3]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Laurens County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    One of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contracted grinders converting tree debris into mulch at the Laurens County, Georgia temporary debris reduction sites.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 8825420
    VIRIN: 250104-A-YY531-7507
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Laurens County, Georgia. [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

