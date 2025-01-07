One of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contracted grinders converting tree debris into mulch at the Laurens County, Georgia temporary debris reduction sites.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 11:09
|Photo ID:
|8825420
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-YY531-7507
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Laurens County, Georgia. [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.