USS Higgins Conducts Man Overboard Drill

241231-N-HT008-1091 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 31, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conduct a man overboard drill in the South China Sea, Dec. 31. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8825397
|VIRIN:
|241231-N-HT008-1091
|Resolution:
|5469x3646
|Size:
|978.21 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
