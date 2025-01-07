Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rehearsal of concept drill in preparation of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rehearsal of concept drill in preparation of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Army Lt. Col. Charles Calio, Director, Joint Information Center, Presidential Inauguration 60, briefs the Public Affairs coverage plan during a Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill for the National Guard’s support to civil authorities in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories will unite to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members will provide crowd management, traffic control points, a parade marching element, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. The National Guard’s experience, versatility and longstanding relationships helps ensure seamless collaboration with interagency partners to set the conditions for a safe and peaceful presidential inauguration. (U.S. Maryland Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 8825370
    VIRIN: 250108-A-HD557-7447
    Resolution: 5453x4160
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of concept drill in preparation of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download