Rehearsal of concept drill in preparation of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Army Lt. Col. Charles Calio, Director, Joint Information Center, Presidential Inauguration 60, addresses the audience during a Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill for the National Guard’s support to civil authorities in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories will unite to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members will provide crowd management, traffic control points, a parade marching element, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. The National Guard’s experience, versatility and longstanding relationships helps ensure seamless collaboration with interagency partners to set the conditions for a safe and peaceful presidential inauguration. (U.S. Maryland Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)