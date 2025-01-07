Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 6 of 11]

    USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Sailors discuss hand signals on the flight deck during a firefighting training evolution aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) Jan. 9, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 04:50
    Photo ID: 8825281
    VIRIN: 250109-N-BT947-1072
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

