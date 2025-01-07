USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 8, 2025) - Seaman Alex Ashitha, of Long Island, N.Y., stands watch as the helmsman aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Jan. 8, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 04:50
|Photo ID:
|8825277
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-RM312-1203
|Resolution:
|4519x3492
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
