    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 1 of 11]

    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 8, 2025) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Jeremy Bradford, of Colorado Springs, Colo., troubleshoots a repair station console aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Jan. 8, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 04:58
    Photo ID: 8825276
    VIRIN: 250108-N-RM312-1202
    Resolution: 4937x3815
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea

    South China Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS William P Lawrence
    DDG 110

