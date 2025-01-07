250108-N-TD381-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 8, 2025) - Flight operations are conducted aboard the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 8, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is under-way conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 01:15
|Photo ID:
|8825225
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-TD381-1025
|Resolution:
|7866x4425
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isaiah Goessl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.