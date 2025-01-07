U.S. Army Reserve CPT Taylor Alonzo, a Aeromedical Evacuations Officer assigned to 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment. Takes a photo before conducting pre-flight checks prior to departure on Jan 8 2025. Aeromedical Evacuations Officers fly HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to medically evacuate injured Soldiers and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)
