U.S. Army Reserve CPT Taylor Alonzo, a Aeromedical Evacuations Officer assigned to 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment. Takes a photo before conducting pre-flight checks prior to departure on Jan 8 2025. Aeromedical Evacuations Officers fly HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to medically evacuate injured Soldiers and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)