    JNWC brings joy through toys during holiday season

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Forces Space

    This holiday season, the Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC) at Kirtland Air Force Base demonstrated its commitment to both national defense and community service. On December 19th, the team collected 168 toys for Joy Junction in Albuquerque, NM. Joy Junction brings joy and hope to disadvantaged children. "The JNWC wanted to reflect the values of service and community that we uphold." explained Robert Hoffman, Director of the Joint Navigation Warfare Center. The JNWC team extends their heartfelt thanks to all personnel and partners who made this initiative possible. The generosity and spirit of giving demonstrated by the team truly embody the values of service and community that the JNWC upholds. This act of kindness not only benefits the local community but also strengthens the bonds within the JNWC team, fostering a culture of compassion and shared purpose. As the holiday season concludes, the impact of the JNWC's contribution were felt by many, reminding us all of the power of collective action and the importance of giving back to our communities. (Courtesy Photo)

    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
