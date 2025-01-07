Capt. Jared Parisen Receives Promotion

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jared Parisen, an engineer officer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District receives a promotion to the rank of Captain during a ceremony in Buffalo, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2025. Parisen is currently serving as a project manger with the district as part of the Army’s Technical Engineer Competency Development Program. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8824975
|VIRIN:
|250108-A-FB511-1008
|Resolution:
|3284x2189
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
