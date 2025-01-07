Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Jared Parisen Receives Promotion [Image 5 of 6]

    Capt. Jared Parisen Receives Promotion

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jared Parisen, an engineer officer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District receives a promotion to the rank of Captain during a ceremony in Buffalo, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2025. Parisen is currently serving as a project manger with the district as part of the Army’s Technical Engineer Competency Development Program. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

