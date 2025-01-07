Capt. Jared Parisen Receives Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jared Parisen, an engineer officer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District receives a promotion to the rank of Captain during a ceremony in Buffalo, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2025. Parisen is currently serving as a project manger with the district as part of the Army’s Technical Engineer Competency Development Program. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)