Nice and slow in the wind

As part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, contractors used a crane to install new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems outside Building 686 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 2.
Energy efficiency projects underway to improve installation readiness and training support
