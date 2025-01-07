Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nice and slow in the wind [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nice and slow in the wind

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    As part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, contractors used a crane to install new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems outside Building 686 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:54
    Photo ID: 8824827
    VIRIN: 250102-O-HX738-4524
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nice and slow in the wind [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New HVAC at Building 686
    Nice and slow in the wind
    Out with the old

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Energy efficiency projects underway to improve installation readiness and training support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    infrastructure improvement
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Energy & Environment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download