Date Taken: 01.02.2025 Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:54 Photo ID: 8824827 VIRIN: 250102-O-HX738-4524 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.28 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nice and slow in the wind [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.