Donated Christmas Trees Ready for Fish Habitat Construction

Hundreds of donated Christmas trees are staged at Lake Allatoona, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025, in preparation for the 2024 Christmas Tree Community Fish Attractor Event. These trees will be used to create underwater habitats, benefiting local fish populations and supporting recreational fishing opportunities.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)