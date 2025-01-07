Hundreds of donated Christmas trees are staged at Lake Allatoona, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025, in preparation for the 2024 Christmas Tree Community Fish Attractor Event. These trees will be used to create underwater habitats, benefiting local fish populations and supporting recreational fishing opportunities.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8824733
|VIRIN:
|250107-A-XJ146-1003
|Resolution:
|5055x3370
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Donated Christmas Trees Ready for Fish Habitat Construction [Image 3 of 3], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.