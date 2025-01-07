Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Donated Christmas Trees Ready for Fish Habitat Construction [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Donated Christmas Trees Ready for Fish Habitat Construction

    WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Hundreds of donated Christmas trees are staged at Lake Allatoona, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025, in preparation for the 2024 Christmas Tree Community Fish Attractor Event. These trees will be used to create underwater habitats, benefiting local fish populations and supporting recreational fishing opportunities.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8824733
    VIRIN: 250107-A-XJ146-1003
    Resolution: 5055x3370
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donated Christmas Trees Ready for Fish Habitat Construction [Image 3 of 3], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Park Rangers Transport Donated Trees for Habitat Program
    Park Ranger Prepares Christmas Trees for Transport
    Donated Christmas Trees Ready for Fish Habitat Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recycling
    USACE
    Park Ranger
    Christmas Trees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download