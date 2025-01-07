Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Park Ranger Prepares Christmas Trees for Transport [Image 2 of 3]

    WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger transports a trailer of donated Christmas trees at Lake Allatoona, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. These trees will be used to create fish habitats during the 2024 Christmas Tree Community Fish Attractor Event. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8824732
    VIRIN: 250107-A-XJ146-1002
    Resolution: 5305x3489
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, US
    USACE Park Rangers Transport Donated Trees for Habitat Program
    Park Ranger Prepares Christmas Trees for Transport
    Donated Christmas Trees Ready for Fish Habitat Construction

    Recycling
    USACE
    Park Ranger
    Christmas Trees

