Park Ranger Prepares Christmas Trees for Transport

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger transports a trailer of donated Christmas trees at Lake Allatoona, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. These trees will be used to create fish habitats during the 2024 Christmas Tree Community Fish Attractor Event. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
|01.07.2025
|01.08.2025 12:46
|8824732
|250107-A-XJ146-1002
|5305x3489
|7.61 MB
|WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, US
|2
|0
