USACE Park Rangers Transport Donated Trees for Habitat Program

Volunteers and park rangers load Christmas trees onto a truck at Lake Allatoona, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. The trees will serve as fish habitats, improving the lake’s aquatic ecosystem and enhancing fishing opportunities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
