U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 26, 2024) A U.S. Sailor sweeps water off the flight deck during a fresh water wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|8824698
|VIRIN:
|241226-N-AP071-1006
|Resolution:
|3637x3719
|Size:
|782.55 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 5 of 5], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.