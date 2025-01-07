Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 2 of 5]

    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS The Sullivans

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 26, 2024) A U.S. Sailor scrubs machinery during a fresh water wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 8824697
    VIRIN: 241226-N-AP071-1011
    Resolution: 4182x3678
    Size: 601.86 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 5 of 5], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USS The Sullivans
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

