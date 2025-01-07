Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J towed into hangar

    C-130J towed into hangar

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, sits in the Newlon Hangar at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sept. 20, 2024. Maintainers from the 139th Airlift Wing towed the aircraft into the hangar to determine if the J model C-130 could fit inside. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 8824677
    VIRIN: 240920-Z-FP794-1038
    Resolution: 5813x3868
    Size: 804.58 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    ANG
    C130J

