C-130J towed into hangar

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, sits in the Newlon Hangar at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sept. 20, 2024. Maintainers from the 139th Airlift Wing towed the aircraft into the hangar to determine if the J model C-130 could fit inside. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)