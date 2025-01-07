SCAT Live Fire Exercise Aboard USS The Sullivans

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 5, 2025) A U.S. Sailor participates in a Small Caliber Action Team (SCAT) live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
