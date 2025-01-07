U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 4, 2025) A U.S. Sailor fires from a strong knee position during a small arms shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8824661
|VIRIN:
|250104-N-AP071-3375
|Resolution:
|3551x5037
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 6 of 6], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.