USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250108-N-FS097-1005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 8, 2025) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Greyson Ridge, left, of Summerville, S.C., and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Skyler Terry, of Queen Creek, Ariz., perform preventative maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 8, 2025. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)