Only School in DMZ Celebrates 56th Graduation Ceremony

Dignitaries from the United Nations Command, UNC Military Armistice Commission, JSA Security Battalion, Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Republic of Korea military officials, as well as local leaders from Paju City and Gyeonggi Province pose for picture with four graduates of Daesongdong Elementary School during the 56th graduation ceremony, Jan. 3. (Courtesy photo by ROK Army Capt. Shin, Jae-hong)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 02:26
|Photo ID:
|8824452
|VIRIN:
|250103-O-DX716-7067
|Resolution:
|5280x3284
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
