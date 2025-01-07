Ceremonial Honor Guard, Capitol

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Darien Wright)

