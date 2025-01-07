Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, during a state funeral service at The Carter Center, Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|01.06.2025
|01.07.2025 22:36
|8824368
|250107-D-QX786-1038
|8256x4640
|23.26 MB
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|2
|0
