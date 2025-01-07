Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard await the departure of the casket of President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, during a state funeral service at The Carter Center, Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 22:37
    Photo ID: 8824364
    VIRIN: 250107-D-QX786-1082
    Resolution: 4290x5409
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony
    Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SF39, JTF-NCR, State Funeral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download