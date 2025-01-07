President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A portion of the state funeral for President Jimmy Carter was held at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, from which his remains were subsequently flown to Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gage Daniel)