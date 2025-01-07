US Pacific Fleet Band pays tribute to Pearl Harbor survivor

241203-N-HN820-3242-1001 HONOLULU, HI (December 3rd, 2024) US Pacific Fleet Brass Quintet pays tribute to Ira "Ike" Schab, a Navy Sousaphone Tubist and Pearl Harbor survivor. He returns to Pearl Harbor at 104 years of age. (US Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8824332
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-HN820-3242
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|962 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
