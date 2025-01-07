US Pacific Fleet Band pays tribute to Pearl Harbor survivor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241203-N-HN820-3242-1001 HONOLULU, HI (December 3rd, 2024) US Pacific Fleet Brass Quintet pays tribute to Ira "Ike" Schab, a Navy Sousaphone Tubist and Pearl Harbor survivor. He returns to Pearl Harbor at 104 years of age. (US Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)