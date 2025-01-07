Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Pacific Fleet Band performs at the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Pacific Fleet Band performs at the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    241207-N-HN820-7748-1001 PEARL HARBOR (December 7th, 2024) Lt. Clint McClanahan conducts the US Pacific Fleet Ceremonial Band at the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony. (US Navy Photo By Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 20:41
    Photo ID: 8824330
    VIRIN: 241207-N-HN820-7748
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.1 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Pacific Fleet Band performs at the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Pacific Fleet Band marches in Waikiki Holiday Parade
    US Pacific Fleet Band performs at the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
    US Pacific Fleet Band performs at the Ala Moana Mall.
    US Pacific Fleet Band pays tribute to Pearl Harbor survivor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download