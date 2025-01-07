241207-N-HN820-7748-1001 PEARL HARBOR (December 7th, 2024) Lt. Clint McClanahan conducts the US Pacific Fleet Ceremonial Band at the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony. (US Navy Photo By Musician 1st Class Jonah David/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8824330
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-HN820-7748
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|15.1 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Pacific Fleet Band performs at the 83rd Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.