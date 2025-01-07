President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A hearse carrying the casket of former President Jimmy Carter transits through Atlanta, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)