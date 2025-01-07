Morning Airlift Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III takes off from the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan 6, 2024. The C-17 measures 174 feet long with a wingspan of 169 feet, 10 inches.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)