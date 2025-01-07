Morning Airlift Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III prepares to take off from the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan 6, 2024. The design of the aircraft (high-lift wing, slats, and externally blown flaps) allows it to operate through small, austere airfields. The C-17 can take off and land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and only 90 feet wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)