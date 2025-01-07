Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Airlift Operations [Image 1 of 8]

    Morning Airlift Operations

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Several U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs sit on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan 6, 2024. The flexibility and performance of the C-17 drastically improves the ability of Air Mobility Command to efficiently strategize and perform a wide variety of missions throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Airlift
    JBLM
    USAF
    Global Airlift

