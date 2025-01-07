Morning Airlift Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Several U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs sit on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan 6, 2024. The flexibility and performance of the C-17 drastically improves the ability of Air Mobility Command to efficiently strategize and perform a wide variety of missions throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)