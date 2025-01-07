Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 4 of 4]

    State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    A Ceremonial Honor Guard Joint Service Casket Team prepares to place the casket of former President Jimmy Carter on a caisson during the procession service at the U.S. Navy Memorial Plaza, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. The procession paused at the U.S. Navy Memorial, honoring Carter’s naval service, before proceeding to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Darien Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 8824251
    VIRIN: 250107-D-SZ243-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
