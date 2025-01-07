State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Ceremonial Honor Guard Joint Service Casket Team prepares to place the casket of former President Jimmy Carter on a caisson during the procession service at the U.S. Navy Memorial Plaza, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. The procession paused at the U.S. Navy Memorial, honoring Carter’s naval service, before proceeding to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Darien Wright)