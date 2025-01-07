State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Sergeant, assigned to Caisson Platoon, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), rides the guide horse leading the caisson team during former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral procession, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of George before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Brandes)