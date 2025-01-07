A U.S. Army Sergeant, assigned to Caisson Platoon, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), rides the guide horse leading the caisson team during former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral procession, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of George before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8824250
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-QU980-1310
|Resolution:
|7041x4696
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.