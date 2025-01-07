State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Service Casket Team transfers the casket of former President Jimmy Carter from a hearse to a caisson, during his state funeral proceedings at the United States Navy Memorial, Washington, D.C., January 7, 2025. The Joint Chiefs of Staff and Cadets from the United States Naval Academy render honors in the background. President Carter, U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)