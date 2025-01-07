Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 2 of 4]

    State Funeral Procession for 39th President Jimmy Carter

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    A Joint Service Casket Team transfers the casket of former President Jimmy Carter from a hearse to a caisson, during his state funeral proceedings at the United States Navy Memorial, Washington, D.C., January 7, 2025. The Joint Chiefs of Staff and Cadets from the United States Naval Academy render honors in the background. President Carter, U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 19:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    NCR
    Jimmy Carter
    U.S. President
    State Funeral
    SF39

