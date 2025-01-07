Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Funeral Procession for the 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 1 of 4]

    State Funeral Procession for the 39th President Jimmy Carter

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members march alongside the casket of 39th President Jimmy Carter as they approach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 7, 2025. President Carter, U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 8824248
    VIRIN: 250107-D-IE924-1462
    Resolution: 7574x5052
    Size: 20.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, State Funeral Procession for the 39th President Jimmy Carter [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Braydon Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCR
    Jimmy Carter
    US President
    State Funeral
    SF39

