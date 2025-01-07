State Funeral Procession for the 39th President Jimmy Carter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members march alongside the casket of 39th President Jimmy Carter as they approach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 7, 2025. President Carter, U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers)