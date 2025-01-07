State Funeral Procession for the 39th President Jimmy Carter

U.S. service members march alongside the casket of 39th President Jimmy Carter as they approach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 7, 2025. President Carter, U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers)
